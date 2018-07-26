The Florida Department Of Health Wants To Vaccinate Your Student

Credit Unsplash 97% of Floridians have their vaccinations, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

While a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Florida Department of Health shows a high vaccination rate in Florida. Leon County health officials want to see that number reach 100 percent in time for school starting this August.

Students entering Kindergarten and 7 th grade, as well as students who are new to Florida schools, are required to get vaccinations. The shots protect kids from diseases such as measles, polio, and hepatitis B. Chris Tittel of the Florida Department of Health says vaccinating helps everyone in school.

“For each child that’s vaccinated, you’ve got one less chance that a child’s going to introduce something into that environment and potentially have it spread to others who may not be vaccinated either.”

Leon County’s Department of Health offers vaccinations every weekday. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and provide an ID and previous vaccination records. Leon County Public Schools open on August 13 th.

