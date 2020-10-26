-
A person in Hillsborough County has been infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba, according to a release by Florida Department of Health officials.The…
Freshwater swimmers are being warned to wear nose clips as the weather gets warmer.Florida Department of Health’s Kent Donahue says the amoeba called…
A Florida teen who survived a rare brain-eating amoeba says he's ready to return to school.A video call from 16-year-old Sebastian DeLeon was broadcast…
Doctors describe 16-year-old Sebastian DeLeon as a walking miracle – he’s only the fourth person in the U.S. to survive an infection from the so-called…
It's summertime, and to Sandra Gompf, that means 'amoeba season'. Seven years ago, her 10-year old son Philip went swimming in a lake in Auburndale. About…
As temperatures increase, so does the risk of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba that thrives in warm, fresh water. That's why health departments…
The family of Zachary Reyna, a LaBelle boy who fought a brain-eating infection for 20 days, says the 12-year-old is now on a ventilator at Miami…
Naegleria fowleri, a fresh water amoeba that attacks the brain, usually kills its victims before they can get treatment. But as the Orlando Sentinel…
A 12-year-old Southwest Florida boy is fighting for his life in Miami Children’s Hospital after playing in water that was contaminated with Naegleria…