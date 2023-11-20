© 2022 Health News Florida



Legislation would prohibit smoking or vaping within Florida state parks

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Last year, lawmakers passed a measure that allows cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own.

Currently, the state park system mostly follows the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act, which bars smoking inside buildings.

State Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, wants to snuff out smoking at state parks.

Woodson on Thursday filed a proposal (HB 495) that would prohibit smoking or vaping within state parks. Violators would face $100 fines for first offenses.

The bill is filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

The state park system mostly follows the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act, which bars smoking inside buildings.

The Department of Environmental Protection said people are prohibited from smoking anywhere at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. The park is deemed a “congested area” because of its layout and large number of visitors.


