Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the state attorney general Friday to investigate a South Florida hospital charging $150 per test for COVID-19 , the...
A Senate health-care panel on Wednesday voted 8-2 to support the confirmation of Scott Rivkees, the secretary of the Florida Department of Health and…
Attorney General Ashley Moody and the state House and Senate want the Florida Supreme Court to reject a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow…
As Hurricane Dorian makes its way north, reports of price gouging continue to rise along Florida's east coast.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody - flanked by Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister - led a discussion...
Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday said reports of sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Florida prompted her to launch a statewide investigation and...
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office this week urged a circuit judge to dismiss a challenge to a law that imposes strict penalties on local governments and…
Urban Outfitters, a retail chain known for carrying humorous, yet sometimes controversial products, is under the spotlight for its “Prescription Line.”…
A press release on Thursday touted Florida's Medicaid fraud- and abuse-fighting efforts last year, saying 437 pill mills were squashed and state taxpayers…