WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
DeSantis Orders Attorney General To Investigate South Florida Hospital

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Chang
David Smiley
Published March 28, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
In this photo posted on the Facebook page of Jack Michel, CEO of Larkin Community Hospital, Michel and Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez, left, announce the opening of a drive-thru testing site at Hialeah Hospital.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the state attorney general Friday to investigate a South Florida hospital charging $150 per test for , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly across the state.

While DeSantis did not name the hospital, Larkin Community Hospital operates a drive-thru testing site in Hialeah and charges $150 per test.

“We’ve seen reports of a hospital in the city of Hialeah and Miami-Dade that’s charging individuals $150 to get tested for COVID-19,” DeSantis said in a news conference. “That’s not acceptable here in the state of Florida. The president has made clear… the tests are free. ... I’m going to ask Attorney General [Ashley] Moody to immediately investigate this hospital.”

