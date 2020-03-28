DeSantis Orders Attorney General To Investigate South Florida Hospital

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the state attorney general Friday to investigate a South Florida hospital charging $150 per test for , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly across the state.

While DeSantis did not name the hospital, Larkin Community Hospital operates a drive-thru testing site in Hialeah and charges $150 per test.

“We’ve seen reports of a hospital in the city of Hialeah and Miami-Dade that’s charging individuals $150 to get tested for COVID-19,” DeSantis said in a news conference. “That’s not acceptable here in the state of Florida. The president has made clear… the tests are free. ... I’m going to ask Attorney General [Ashley] Moody to immediately investigate this hospital.”

Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .