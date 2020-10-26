-
Florida and Georgia have until the end of January to file new arguments in the legal fight over water use impacting the Apalachicola River system.
-
After an absence of many years, some very rare amphibians are back in their North Florida homeland this week. That homecoming is the result of much...
-
The people and businesses that depend on the Apalachicola Bay just got a break from the U.S. Supreme Court—keeping a long running lawsuit over water use...
-
A conference in Tallahassee is bringing together political officials, academics and conservation agencies who hope to make the Apalachicola River’s...
-
The legal fight between Florida and Georgia over water flow into the Apalachicola River will move before the full U.S. Supreme Court.
-
Florida's "water war" with Georgia is not over. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that more legal briefs will be filed in the case, including allowing…
-
Earlier this month, a U.S. Supreme Court-appointed lawyer ruled against Florida in its decades-long water war with Georgia. As the court prepares to...
-
North Florida Congressman Neal Dunn wants to throw out a federal plan that would reduce freshwater flowing into the struggling Apalachicola Bay. The...
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Florida's lawsuit seeking to limit the amount of water its neighbor Georgia can take from a shared river system.The…