Florida, Georgia Water War Will Enter New Phase Next Year

Florida and Georgia have until the end of January to file new arguments in the legal fight over water use impacting the Apalachicola River system.

The special master overseeing the long-running water wars case is Paul J. Kelly, a senior judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kelly set a January 31 deadline for initial briefs and a February 28 deadline for replies.

Florida’s request for additional evidence-gathering was denied however.

According to Kelly, “ample evidence” already exists from prior litigation.

Kelly is the second special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court to handle the disagreement.

Florida alleges Georgia’s overconsumption of water in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river system is harming the state’s Apalachicola Bay oyster industry.

