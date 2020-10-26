-
Infectious disease specialists debate whether it's better to give the strongest antibiotics all at once for drug-resistant germs or save the most innovative medicines for use as a last resort.
-
The latest NPR-IBM Watson Health Poll finds that medical visits for symptoms of infections are common and that many people get an antibiotic under those circumstances. But a talk is in order first.
-
Despite calls by public health officials to curb the use of antibiotics, the drugs are on a global upswing, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.
-
Many marketing claims about the potential benefits of probiotics have raced ahead of the science, say researchers who are now trying to catch up. One NIH study is investigating kids' gut microbes.
-
Scientists have created an experimental device that putters around inside the stomach, neutralizing acid and then delivering antibiotics. The goal is to help the antibiotics work better.
-
The germs caused a urinary tract infection in a Pennsylvania woman that was difficult to treat. The bacteria were resistant to the drug often used as the last-ditch treatment, but another one worked.
-
Most antibiotics can't tell the difference between good and bad bacteria. That means medicines can kill helpful bacteria in your gut while they're obliterating the ones making you sick.
-
It’s beach season, and a potentially deadly bacteria is making headlines. It’s called vibriovulnificus.So far, seven people have died from Vibrio this…
-
Giving babies antibiotics may increase the risk they will develop asthma, according to a study reported on by Medpage Today. This risk, to children 1…
-
The agency said that the most problematic resistant bacteria are emerging in hospitals. But it also called bacteria that have become resistant to drugs used on the farm a "serious threat."