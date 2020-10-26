-
The percentage of children living in high-poverty neighborhoods in Florida has decreased 8 percent since the Great Recession, according to a new study...
Florida ranks 37th in the country in child well-being and is “not moving in the right direction,” according to a report released Monday by the Annie E.…
According to a new report, children's health in Florida has improved overall, but is still lagging behind when compared to other states.According the…
More children in Florida had a parent in prison than nearly anywhere else in the country, according to a report released Friday.The latest Kids Count…
Florida is faring poorly on economic factors that influence child poverty, but key health indicators -- from low-birthweight babies to child health…
The latest Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that childhood poverty and family unemployment were major factors behind…
A new study shows that 13 percent of Florida's 18,000 foster youth are living in group homes instead of with a family.A national report by the Annie E.…
A mother convicted of child neglect after her 13-year-old mentally disabled daughter was found malnourished and covered in lice and crabs will spend 18…