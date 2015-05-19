13% Of FL Foster Kids In Group Homes

A new study shows that 13 percent of Florida's 18,000 foster youth are living in group homes instead of with a family.

A national report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation revealed 57,000 of the 400,000 foster children in the U.S. live in group placements. Colorado had the highest number at 35 percent.

These placements have been shown to be harmful to a child's opportunities to develop strong, nurturing attachments. Those who grow up in group placements are also at greater risk of being abused and being arrested.

Group placements can also cost seven to 10 times the amount it takes if a child was living with a relative or foster family. The report found 40 percent have no clinical need to be in such restrictive settings.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on the issue Tuesday