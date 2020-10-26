-
Actress Angelina Jolie revealed this week that because she inherited a gene mutation that severely increases the risk of getting breast cancer, she…
-
When Angelina Jolie went public about her preventive mastectomy, women who have struggled with the same tough choices spoke out about the dilemmas of medical choice.
-
Writer and breast cancer survivor Peggy Orenstein talks with David Greene about actress Angelina Jolie's decision to have a double mastectomy to reduce her risk of breast cancer.
-
Doctors have seen a sharp increase in the number of women choosing breast surgery to prevent cancer. But the genetic mutation that contributed to Angelina Jolie's decision is relatively rare, and the vast majority of women who choose prophylactic mastectomy don't face the same level of risk.