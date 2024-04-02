Lydia Zuraw - KFF Health News
-
Want to know how much opioid settlement money your city, county, or state has received so far? Or how much they’re expecting in the future? Use this new searchable database to find out.
-
Mechanically tenderized meat — which has been punctured with needles to break down the muscle fibers and make it easier to chew — has a greater chance of being contaminated and making you sick.
-
The FDA issued a massive recall of frozen fruits and vegetables this week. Here's what you need to know about the nasty bug that's causing all the problems.
-
Freezing is usually considered a way to make raw fish safer. But a recent outbreak of Salmonella in frozen, raw tuna used in sushi across the U.S. highlights the limits of the food-safety technique.
-
Doctors and poets are collaborating in California to encourage young people to tell stories about Type 2 diabetes in their communities.
-
When Angelina Jolie went public about her preventive mastectomy, women who have struggled with the same tough choices spoke out about the dilemmas of medical choice.
-
To test a common theory about the cause of autism, researchers recently studied how kids with autism process moving images. They found that the kids saw simple movements twice as fast as their typically developing peers.
-
Once people figured out how to roast the seeds of the Coffea plant in the 1400s, coffee took over the world. In doing so, it fueled creativity, revolutions, new business ventures, literature, music — and slavery.
-
Researchers put some old elixirs and pills in the Henry Ford Museum's large collection of patent medicines to a modern test. They found a mix of potentially harmful metals like lead and mercury along with benign ingredients, including calcium and iron.
-
Some advocates argue that primary care doctors, surgeons and other specialists could add palliative medicine to their usual care. Removing bottlenecks for certification of palliative care specialists could also help.