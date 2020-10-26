-
Americans are drinking far more during the COVID-19 pandemic. A beer in the evening can feel like a taste of normal life, but health experts worry about alcohol's deadly side effects.
As millennials continue to fuel the decline in wine sales, some alcohol brands are making health claims as a way to attract consumers. But this has scientists and health researchers on edge.
Drinking alcohol is linked to an increased risk of skin cancer. Part of the risk may be explained by the direct effect that alcohol has on antioxidant levels in the skin, which can hasten a sunburn.
The council that governs most fraternities in North America has voted to ban hard alcohol in chapter houses and at events. A Florida State University...
Deaths due to liver disease have increased among the young — and heavy drinking is to blame.
With new bars and restaraunts going up in Downtown Lakeland, one city commissioner thinks allowing people to walk the downtown streets with alcoholic...
Bargain booze has become a little more expensive in Scotland, which says it is the first country in the world to introduce minimum unit pricing for…
Women are drinking more heavily, and alcohol is behind a growing number of their deaths, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal health data ...
The Sigma Chi fraternity at Florida State University is in trouble after campus police discovered that pledges were forced to drink alcohol to the point…
Russia has a big problem with vodka, which is a key factor in the country's abysmal life expectancy, researchers say. But measures like banning vodka sales at night have had an immediate effect on a young Russian man's chances of living to age 55