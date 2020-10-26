-
Many are aware of the risks associated with not wearing a mask, but in the absence of older company, to them, the risk becomes irrelevant.
-
A new research project could allow University of Florida and Gainesville officials to trace asymptomatic individuals with – you didn’t guess it – feces…
-
It’s pickup day. The hands that steer collection trucks to Alachua County’s doorsteps, among the hands that empty the orange and blue bins and those that…
-
House party hosts won’t have to register their gatherings with Alachua County — at least not yet.University of Florida leaders concerned about further…
-
The Alachua County School Board on Wednesday voted to delay the start of fall reopening — again. This is the second time the district has postponed the…
-
At the end of June, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced a new mental health co-responder team: Meridian…
-
Alachua County will disburse $46.9 million in CARES Act funds for COVID-19 relief, and according to a new budget plan, property taxes in the county could…
-
Alachua County Commissioners discussed in a meeting Tuesday afternoon how the county plans to handle the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, a plan which…
-
A legal battle about a property-tax exemption for a Gainesville acupuncture school is headed to the Florida Supreme Court. Academy for Five Element…
-
The Gainesville Rural Women's Health Project, which educates Hispanic women in several rural Florida counties on early detection of breast cancer, is a…