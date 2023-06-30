© 2022 Health News Florida



How fish are helping to control the mosquito population in Alachua County

Health News Florida | By By Mariana Pena Rueda - WUFT
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Mosquito fish
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Gambusia minnows are native freshwater fish that love munching on mosquito hatchlings.

Gambusia minnows can be released into larger, more permanent bodies of water.. These fish are mosquito predators which eat the insects' larvae.

You’re out enjoying the summer and then all of a sudden you feel itchy, you look down and you are getting swarmed by mosquitoes. It’s the insect Floridians love to hate and a challenge for the state’s mosquito control programs to overcome.

Listen above to learn how Alachua County’s program is using a unique solution to combat the mosquito population.

