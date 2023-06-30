How fish are helping to control the mosquito population in Alachua County
Gambusia minnows can be released into larger, more permanent bodies of water.. These fish are mosquito predators which eat the insects' larvae.
You’re out enjoying the summer and then all of a sudden you feel itchy, you look down and you are getting swarmed by mosquitoes. It’s the insect Floridians love to hate and a challenge for the state’s mosquito control programs to overcome.
