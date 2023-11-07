Alachua County asks residents to complete a health care survey

Alachua County is gathering information about residents’ health habits, including medical conditions, vaccination status and disability, in an anonymous and optional survey meant to improve county health care services.

Questions range from food availability to whether the resident attends county health care events.

The survey is meant to help the county understand residents’ health care needs, according to a press release.

The survey is open to any Alachua County resident, whether permanent or seasonal, 18 years or older.

The survey will also provide information to update the Community Health Improvement Plan, an outline of goals and strategies to improve county health care access. The current plan, which was implemented in 2021 and will expire in 2024, strived to reduce food insecurity, improve access to affordable housing and promote oral health care, among other goals.

Aside from being available online, the survey is available on paper upon request in Spanish, English and Creole and will close Jan. 1. It should take 15 minutes to complete, according to the county.

The data will be available in June.

Those who complete the survey have the opportunity to participate in a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card.