Hospitals Keep Talking About Merger

Talks to complete Bert Fish Medical Center’s third attempt to merge with Florida Hospital are about halfway done, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

Adventist Health System, which owns the Florida Hospital chain, has offered $40 million for the publicly owned Bert Fish and will invest $35 million into the hospital, according to the News-Journal.

The proposal also calls for cutting the Southeast Volusia Hospital District hospital taxing rate by 70 percent over the next seven years, the News-Journal reports.