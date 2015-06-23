© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Hospitals Keep Talking About Merger

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 23, 2015 at 8:41 AM EDT
bert_fish.jpg
Bert Fish Medical Center

Talks to complete Bert Fish Medical Center’s third attempt to merge with Florida Hospital are about halfway done, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

 

Adventist Health System, which owns the Florida Hospital chain, has offered $40 million for the publicly owned Bert Fish and will invest $35 million into the hospital, according to the News-Journal.

 

The proposal also calls for cutting the Southeast Volusia Hospital District hospital taxing rate by 70 percent over the next seven years, the News-Journal reports.

Tags

HNF StoriesFlorida Hospitalhospital mergerSoutheast Volusia Hospital DistrictAdventist Health SystemBert Fish Medical Center
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content