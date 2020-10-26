-
Rejecting a “coparenting agreement,” a state appeals court has ruled against a woman who sought parental rights for a child born during a same-sex…
-
A number of child welfare bills are continuing to move in the Florida Legislature.
-
A nearly four-decade-old law banning gays from adopting children, which hasn't been enforced in five years, will come off Florida's books July 1, but Gov.…
-
A bill that would create incentives to adopt children in state care passed the House on Wednesday on a vote made much closer because of opposition from…
-
A bill that would provide incentives to state employees who adopt children in Florida's foster-care system continued moving forward Wednesday with several…
-
Ten years ago, children were slipping through the cracks of Florida’s state-run foster care system resulting in child abuse episodes that gained national…