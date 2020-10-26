-
Chief Justice John Roberts joins the court's four liberals, citing the adherence to precedent, to invalidate a law that required abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges.
-
The stakes are higher with a newly configured U.S. Supreme Court. Abortion-rights opponents say they're ultimately hoping to overturn Roe v. Wade.
-
The generational divide uncovered by a survey from the Public Religion Research Institute may be linked to changing attitudes about religion.
-
Across the U.S., anti-abortion protesters flocked to clinics to demand the defunding of Planned Parenthood. In many cities, supporters showed up to counterprotest — sometimes right across the street.
-
An editorial by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel says that abortion doesn’t seem to be an issue of concern to most Floridians, but that isn’t stopping some…