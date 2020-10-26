-
Florida's parole board says a man who shot and killed a doctor outside an abortion clinic in 1993 should not be released from prison for 25 more years.The…
A Florida man convicted of killing an abortion doctor in 1993 will appear before the state's parole board on Wednesday.Dr. David Gunn was shot to death…
Attorneys for a Gainesville abortion clinic requested Wednesday that the state be required to pay $50,000 in legal fees and costs after the clinic was…
Attorney General Pam Bondi's office on Monday asked a federal judge to reject Planned Parenthood's attempt to block parts of a controversial new abortion…
Florida taxpayers are on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees for the state's failed attempt to fine four abortion clinics accused of…
A divided Florida Supreme Court temporarily blocked a state requirement that women wait 24 hours before receiving an abortion, cheering abortion rights…
Though continuing to dispute the allegations, a Broward County abortion clinic has agreed to pay $3,000 as part of a settlement with the state in a case…
The man who acknowledges killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic idolized an abortion foe who killed a Florida doctor more than two…
At issue is whether a Texas law requiring clinics to meet surgical-center standards is aimed at safeguarding women's health or unconstitutionally limiting a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy.
Four Florida abortion clinics --- two in Orlando and one each in Ocala and Fort Lauderdale --- face the potential loss of their licenses following the…