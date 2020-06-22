WHO Chief Warns World Leaders Not To ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

By 1 minute ago
  • “The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself, it’s the lack of global solidarity and global leadership,” says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general.
    “The greatest threat we face now is not the virus itself, it’s the lack of global solidarity and global leadership,” says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s director-general.
    World Health Organization

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that the coronavirus pandemic “is still accelerating” around the globe. 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, noted Monday that 1 million cases of the virus had been reported in just the last eight days alone.

It took the world three months to see its first 1 million infections, Tedros said during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit. 

Ghebreyesus also warned against the “politicization” of the pandemic. 

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide is approaching 9 million, with more than 468,000 deaths. Worldwide, about a dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines are in early stages of testing.

Click here to read the complete story. 

Tags: 
WHO
World Health Organization
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

WHO Scientist Hopes For Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of Next Year

By Jun 18, 2020
WHO and partners have called for drugmakers to suspend their patent rights on any effective COVID-19 vaccine and for billions of dollars to buy vaccines for developing countries.
Associated Press

The chief scientist at the World Health Organization says the agency hopes there will be about 2 billion doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of next year that would be reserved for “priority populations.”

WHO Creates 'Confusion' About Asymptomatic Spread. Here's What We Know

By Jun 9, 2020

Updated on June 10 at 1:36 p.m.

This week, the matter of asymptomatic transmission of the novel coronavirus has caused much confusion — and sparked a lively debate on Twitter.

It started Monday when the World Health Organization discussed the current understanding of asymptomatic transmission at a press conference.

("Asymptomatic" refers to people who are infected by the virus but never develop any symptoms.)

Even In A Pandemic, WHO Believes That Public Protests Are Important

By & Jun 8, 2020

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization took time at its daily press conference to address another pressing issue: the wave of protests against police violence and racial injustice. The demonstrations began in the U.S. when George Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer had pressed a knee into his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while detaining him in Minneapolis.

The protests are now spreading around the world to Europe, Africa and other regions.

China Delayed Releasing Coronavirus Info, Frustrating WHO

By Jun 2, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Throughout January, the World Health Organization publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus. It repeatedly thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus “immediately,” and said its work and commitment to transparency were “very impressive, and beyond words.”