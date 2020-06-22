WHO Chief Warns World Leaders Not To ‘Politicize’ Pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that the coronavirus pandemic “is still accelerating” around the globe.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, noted Monday that 1 million cases of the virus had been reported in just the last eight days alone.

It took the world three months to see its first 1 million infections, Tedros said during a videoconference for the Dubai-based World Government Summit.

Ghebreyesus also warned against the “politicization” of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide is approaching 9 million, with more than 468,000 deaths. Worldwide, about a dozen potential COVID-19 vaccines are in early stages of testing.

