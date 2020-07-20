UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response In Early Test

By 6 minutes ago
  • Unsplash

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine.

Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked.

In research published Monday, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people who got the shot.

Click here to read the complete article. 

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19
vaccines

Related Content

U.S. Says Russian Hackers Are Trying To Steal Coronavirus Vaccine Research

By Jul 16, 2020

The National Security Agency, as well as its counterparts in Britain and Canada, all said Thursday that they're seeing persistent attempts by Russian hackers to break into organizations working on a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The Western intelligence agencies say they believe the hackers are part of the Russian group informally known as Cozy Bear. The intelligence agencies refer to it as APT29.

Indian Company Starts Mass-Producing Coronavirus Vaccines Before Trials

By Jul 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Federal Government To Invest Over $2 Billion Into Coronavirus Vaccine Development

By Jul 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

All You Wanted To Know About Coronavirus Vaccine Science But Were Afraid To Ask

By Jun 24, 2020

Approximately 200 COVID-19 vaccines are being actively developed. All vaccines have one main goal: to prepare a person's immune system to fight off an invading organism should the body encounter it.