UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response In Early Test

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine.

Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked.

In research published Monday, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people who got the shot.

