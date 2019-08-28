Tropical Storm Dorian Set To Become Hurricane Before Florida Landfall

Tropical Storm Dorian has strengthened overnight as it approaches Puerto Rico, and could become a hurricane when it makes its projected landfall in Florida late this weekend.



Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm is likely to intensify over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Friday once it temporarily weakens as it passes over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands later today.

Ray Hawthorne, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says confidence is increasing that Dorian will affect Florida late this weekend as a strengthening hurricane.

“Dorian may briefly reach hurricane status before reaching Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. It could weaken briefly as it moves over those islands tonight,” Hawthorne said. “However, more and more of the models are forecasting an environment favorable for Dorian to strengthen into a hurricane before approaching Florida later on Sunday.”

Current projects by the hurricane center call for portions of Florida to receive 4-8 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 10 inches possible.

National Hurricane Center meteorologist John Cangialosi wrote in his Wednesday morning forecast discussion that the storm will turn west-northwest and approach the southeast U.S. this weekend.

The current track has shifted slightly to the north and has the storm arriving along Florida’s Space Coast, although he warns the long-term track could take it around 200 miles in either direction.

“Nearly all of the intensity models show Dorian becoming a hurricane in about two days, with additional strengthening beyond that time,” according to Cangialosi.

As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, with higher gusts, and was located about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix. It was moving northwest at 13 mph.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where forecasters say 4-6 inches of rain – and 10 inches in isolated areas – will fall. The storms could produce life-threatening flash floods and rip currents.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin has formed off the North Carolina coast and is moving out into the open Atlantic. It is no threat to land, forecasters said.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

