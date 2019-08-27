Here's A Reminder Of What You Need In Case Of Hurricane
Forecasters say it's still too early to know with certainty where will hurricane Dorian land in Florida — but it's never too late to assemble your hurricane emergency kit.
Here's what you need:
- Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days
- Food: minimum three days worth of nonperishable food and a manual can opener
- Battery-powered radio
- Flashlight
- Extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and toilet paper for sanitation
- Wrench or pliers
- Local maps
- Prescription medications
- Infant formula and diapers
- Pet food and water for pet
- Cash
- Family Documents
- Changes of clothes
Evacuation Guidelines:
- Make a plan ahead of time
- Be aware of locations of hurricane evacuation shelters
- Keep a full tank of gas if evacuation seems likely
- Take one car per family to reduce traffic and delay
- Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by weather
- Follow recommended evacuation routes as other roads may be blocked
- Be alert for road hazards and do not drive into flooded areas
- Keep an emergency supply kit in the car
- Take a battery-powered radio to hear updates on evacuation instructions
- People without a car should make prior arrangements for evacuation
Resources:
- Miami-Dade County
- Broward County
- Palm-Beach County
- Monroe County
- Red Cross of South Florida
- Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Storm Center
This story was originally published on September 5, 2017. It has been updated to include current information.
