Hurricane Shelters: What To Bring

Hurricane season has started and it helps to be prepared for any storms that may happen. While counties have shelters for severe storms, officials say they are meant as a last resort and should be secondary to evacuation.

“If we are going to open shelters, generally it’s 48 hours prior to the arrival of tropical storm force winds,” said Hillsborough County Division Director of Emergency Preparedness and Recovery, Marcus Martin.

Martin suggested that if people are going to a shelter, they should bring:

A gallon of drinking water for each person per day

Identification and medical records

Bedding and an inflatable mattress or sleeping bag

Personal hygiene products

A handheld radio and flashlight with plenty of batteries

Any medical supplies and prescriptions that are needed

Card/board games to pass the time

Nonperishable food items (some counties may provide meals, check with your local emergency management office)



And whether you are heading to a shelter or planning to ride out a storm at home, Martin said the state has changed its suggestions for how many days you should stock up supplies for.

“The recommendation from the state before was 3 days of preparedness for yourself and family,” said Martin. “Because of lessons learned from Hurricanes Irma and Michael, the state is now recommending seven days minimum of preparedness.”

People should not bring:

Weapons

Alcohol

Any non-essential items

Pets (unless it is a pet-friendly shelter)



You can see more information about shelter locations, including special needs and pet-friendly ones, by clicking on the links below.

Charlotte: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Pages/Refuge-Site-Listing.aspx

Citrus: https://www.sherif https://www.sheriffcitrus.org/storm-shelters-citrus-county.phpfcitrus.org/storm-shelters-citrus-county.php

DeSoto: http://desotobocc.com/department/emergency_management/shelters

Hernando: https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-a-e/emergency-management/shelter-information

Highlands: http://www.hcbcc.net/departments/emergency_operations/hurricane_info.php

Hillsborough: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/emergency-shelters

Manatee: https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/emergency_management/emergency_shelters

Pasco: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/365/Emergency-Management

Pinellas: http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/default.htmefault.htm

Polk: https://www.polk-county.net/emergency-management/emergency-shelters

Sarasota: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/emergency-management/transportation-plan-hurricane-evacuation-centers

Sumter: https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1109/Shelters

