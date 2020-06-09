Tampa Bay Area, Hillsborough County COVID-19 Cases Reach New Daily High Monday

  • Both the Tampa Bay area and Hillsborough County saw new one-day highs of people testing positive for the coronavirus Monday. Health officials reported 242 new cases in the region, 113 in Hillsborough County.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on June 9, 2020 5:52 am

Monday’s daily report from the state Department of Health shows an increase in 242 COVID-19 cases for the Tampa Bay area since Sunday; the highest single day report yet since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It was the second straight day that the region saw the largest number of people testing positive. Sunday’s increase in new cases was 221.

Hillsborough County also recorded the highest daily increase in people testing positive to date Monday with 113. The previous high was recorded the day before when 105 positive tests were reported.

There are now 64,904 positive coronavirus test results reported by health officials statewide; an increase of 966 since Sunday.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,712.  Monday, 12 deaths were reported in Florida, including that of an 80-year-old man in Hillsborough County.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 8:  

  • Hillsborough: 2,861
  • Pinellas: 1,638
  • Manatee: 1,219
  • Polk: 1,206
  • Sarasota: 686
  • Pasco: 434
  • Hernando: 126

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • June 8:  966 / 12
  • June 7: 1,180 / 12
  • June 6: 1,270 / 28
  • June 5: 1,305 / 53
  • June 4: 1,419 / 41
  • June 3: 1,317 / 36
  • June 2: 617 / 70
  • June 1: 667 / 9
  • May 31: 739 / 4
  • May 30: 927 / 34
  • May 29: 1,212 / 49
  • May 28: 651 / 45
  • May 27: 379 / 60
  • May 26: 509 / 7

