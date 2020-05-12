Tampa Bay Area COVID-19 Cases Grow By 65 Monday

New statistics from the Florida Department of Health show 40,982 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; 386 more cases than reported Sunday.

Sixty-five of the new cases were reported in the Tampa Bay region.



Statewide, 1,735 people have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials Monday reported a daily increase of 14 deaths, including two in the Tampa Bay area.

One of them was an 87-year-old woman from Hillsborough County whose travel history or contact with another infected person are unknown.

The second was a 91-year-old Pinellas County man who had been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 11:

Hillsborough: 1,448 (1,396 local, 52 non-resident)

Pinellas: 876 (833 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 783 (779 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 655 (645 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 430 (414 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 300 (291 local, 9 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 101 (95 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

