State Sending $138M To County Health Departments

By 40 minutes ago
  • The CARES Act funds will be used to hire o hire epidemiologists, nurses and contact tracers.
    The CARES Act funds will be used to hire o hire epidemiologists, nurses and contact tracers.
    iStock

The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that it is sending $138 million in federal pandemic funds to county health departments to hire epidemiologists, nurses and contact tracers.

Nearly 70 percent of the funding will be directed to 12 counties - including Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach - with high COVID-19 caseloads, based on a June survey of county officials.

The Broward County Health Department is slated to receive $30.5 million to help fund an additional 870 employees, including 26 epidemiologists, 450 contact tracers, and 90 nurses, according to state health officials.

The Miami-Dade County Health Department will receive nearly $19.5 million, after reporting that it needs 506 new employees, including 400 nurses.

The aid to the counties comes from part of a stimulus law known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

The Palm Beach County Health Department will receive more than $12.7 million. The county in June reported that it needs 362 additional employees, including 23 epidemiologists, 140 contract tracers and 76 additional nurses.

Department of Health spokesman Alberto Moscoso said distribution of the funds is based on the results of a June county health department survey that was designed to assess additional staffing needs amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Moscoso said the amount of money the counties receive could change, based on community spread of COVID-19.

Data provided by DOH showed that county health departments throughout the state reported needing a total of 350 epidemiologists, 1,210 contact tracers and 997 nurses, in addition to the health-care professionals currently employed.

Tags: 
CARES Act
Coronavirus
COVID-19
health care workers

Related Content

DeSantis Sends More Hospital Staff To South Florida; HHS Refutes Claim Governor Submitted Formal Req

By Ryan Dailey 1 hour ago

Update, 1:30 p.m.:

Governor Ron DeSantis' communications director, Helen Ferre, tweeted Thursday afternoon the request DeSantis referenced Tuesday was actually filed with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Per Ferre, it asks the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to send 1,500 nurses to Florida.

In the tweet, Ferre says FEMA acts as "the agency that coordinates the response to this pandemic for the federal government."

Alachua County Reveals Future COVID-19 Relief And Budget Plans

By Thomas Weber / WUFT Jul 9, 2020
Alachua Board of County Commissioners

Alachua County will disburse $46.9 million in CARES Act funds for COVID-19 relief, and according to a new budget plan, property taxes in the county could soon be lowered, too.

During a board of county commissioners special meeting Tuesday, Alachua County Manager Michele Lieberman unveiled disbursement plans for the county’s COVID-19 relief funds and a tentative budget plan for the fiscal year 2021, which starts Oct. 1.

A Day in the Life of a Florida Nurse During Coronavirus

By Jul 2, 2020

Alison Geissler pulled out of the driveway of her suburban home on the outskirts of Tampa, with tears streaming down her eyes. For six years, she drove the 30 miles from her home in the quiet community of Lithia to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Northwest Tampa, where she was a nurse in the cardiac intensive care unit. But this Saturday in late May it would be her final shift at the hospital.

'Please Tell Me My Life Is Worth A LITTLE Of Your Discomfort,' Nurse Pleads

By Anna Almendrala / Kaiser Health News Jul 7, 2020
Nilu Patel, a certified registered nurse anesthetist
Nilu Patel

When an employee told a group of 20-somethings they needed face masks to enter his fast-food restaurant, one woman fired off a stream of expletives. “Isn’t this Orange County?” snapped a man in the group. “We don’t have to wear masks!”