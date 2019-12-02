Pinellas County DOH To Give Out Free Flu Shots

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is observing National Influenza Vaccination Week on Wednesday, Dec. 4 with free flu shots for residents.



The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become effective. So with winter holidays just around the corner, health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“So if you're thinking about getting your flu shot, this is a perfect time,” said Maggie Hall with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

“Because think about it: two weeks from today, you're probably going to start having holiday parties and getting together with people. So it's really a good opportunity to make sure you're ready for those right now.”

Not only can a shot prevent some strains of the flu, but it protects immuncompromised people who can't get vaccinated.

Hall said flu season has been mild to moderate so far in most of Florida, “but those numbers are going to rise just as the season continues, as we get more visitors from up north where the season begins earlier."

Hillsborough County is currently leading the state in the largest number of flu outbreaks.

Get your no-cost flu vaccine on Dec. 4 at these DOH-Pinellas clinics:

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N.

Mid-County: 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo

Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.

