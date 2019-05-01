Opioid Alternative Education Bill Ready For Governor

By News Service of Florida 1 hour ago
  • Pharmacy Technician amongst two shelves of prescription pills.
    Daylina Miller/Health News Florida

The Florida Department of Health will be required to develop and distribute an educational pamphlet regarding the use of non-opioid alternatives to treat pain, under a bill that received final approval from the Florida Legislature on Tuesday. 

The measure (HB 451) would also require health providers to discuss non-opioid alternatives with a patient prior to prescribing an opioid.

The proposal is intended to help reduce the number of drug overdoses, which have been steadily increasing and are now the leading cause of death in the U.S. The bill is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the majority of heroin users first misused a prescription pain killer. The bill was a priority for the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists, which issued a statement following the Senate’s passage of the proposal Tuesday.

“For many years now, certified registered nurse anesthetists have been shining a light on revolutionary alternatives to opioids in anesthesia and post-anesthesia care. Today, we are proud that this legislation --- one of the Florida Association of Nurse priority issues --- has been approved by both the Florida House and Senate,” the association said in a statement.

Tags: 
non-opioid alternatives
opioid abuse
drug overdose

Related Content

Report: Florida Has 17th Highest Drug Overdose Rate

By Jan 4, 2019

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida had the 17th highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the nation in 2017, a 17 percent increase from the previous year.

Police Dog Given Narcan To Reverse Overdose In Florida

By Jan 11, 2019
University of Washington Health

A police dog working at a Florida port was given medication used to reverse an overdose after he suffered a reaction from sniffing drugs on a passenger.

Opioid Deaths May Be Starting To Plateau, HHS Chief Says

By Oct 24, 2018

Updated at 4:37 p.m. ET

The American opioid crisis is far from over, but early data indicate the number of deaths are beginning to level off, according to Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, citing "encouraging" results in overdose trends.

In a speech on Tuesday at a Milken Institute health summit, Azar walked through statistics suggesting deaths were plateauing and he highlighted efforts he says may be turning the tide in the drug epidemic.