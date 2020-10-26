-
New data from the CDC show more than 19,000 Americans died from drug overdoses during the first three months of 2020 with the country on pace to set a grim new record.
Duval County saw a 25% increase in overdose 911 calls from mid-March until now, year over year. In response to the spike, the county is giving out free...
The turnaround is welcome news after rising drug overdose and suicide rates had pushed life expectancy down since 2014. Could America be turning the tide on opioid addiction?
A new study from the University of South Florida shows federal data on fatal overdose rates underestimates which drugs caused the deaths.
A Coral Springs woman facing drug charges has been denied release on bail because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in recent…
Florida schools could soon come equipped with the drug that reverses heroin overdoses.
Schools could soon stock up on naloxone --- an antidote for people who overdose on opioids, such as heroin --- under a proposal unanimously approved by…
A group of state attorneys general negotiating with members of the Sackler family says they expect Purdue Pharma to file for bankruptcy "imminently," according to an email obtained by NPR.
Wednesday, the White House announced the federal government will be cracking down on international fentanyl trafficking. Fentanyl is a pain reliever used…
Duval County has the highest per capita heroin and fentanyl related death rate of any county in Florida, but an opioid program is curbing the epidemic...