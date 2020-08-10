Legislator Can't Donate Plasma At Own Event Due To FDA Policy

By Jessica Bakeman / WLRN 52 minutes ago
  • State Rep. Shevrin Jones is interviewed by TV station
    State Rep. Shevrin Jones calls his deferral a discriminatory, adding that "painful is an understatement."
Rep. Shevrin Jones is the first — and only — out, gay, Black member of the Legislature.

He’s also a survivor of COVID-19.

He, his brother and his parents — his dad is West Park Mayor Eric Jones — all recovered from the coronavirus and planned to donate their plasma.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s long-standing and controversial policy banning most gay men from giving blood stopped Jones from making the donation.

The rule dates back to 1983 and is rooted in fears over the AIDS crisis. It’s been revised over the years — at this point, men who have had sex with men in the last three months are banned.

In a text, Jones called his deferral an “obvious discriminatory act” and said of the experience: “Painful is an understatement.”

His family members and 20 others donated plasma during the event in Hollywood, Florida.

