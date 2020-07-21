Large Umbrella Group Representing Hotels Announces Mandatory Face Coverings

By 22 minutes ago
  • The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel is the city's largest hotel. Hyatt requires guests to wear face coverings.
    BILL BORTZFIELD / WJCT NEWS
Originally published on July 20, 2020 4:27 pm

You’re going to need a face mask to check into most hotels.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has released a new set of coronavirus-driven protocols the group says are designed to protect the health and safety of both guests and employees.

“Hilton is united with the hospitality industry in prioritizing the health and safety of our guests and employees. We are supportive of the industry adopting consistent guidelines and practices that adhere to public health guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings indoors and in public areas,” said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta.

The Safe Stay Guest Checklist requires face coverings and social distancing indoors in public spaces and common areas in all of its member hotels and motels.

It also encourages guests to consider checking-in and paying their bill online and to ask for contactless room service delivery.

The association lists the Hyatt, Mariott, Hilton, Radisson, and Wyndam hotel chains among its members.

“At Hyatt, we require face coverings for hotel guests across the U.S. and Canada in order to care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues, said Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian.

Other hotel leaders including the CEOs of Marriott, Radisson and Loews Hotels released similar statements in support of wearing masks.

- WJCT's Bill Bortzfield contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

