Juvenile Facility COVID-19 Cases Climb

By 38 minutes ago
  • The Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center
    The Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center has had 10 worker cases.
    Google Maps

The number of COVID-19 cases in juvenile-justice facilities continued to increase Tuesday, with two more youths and five workers confirmed as positive for the respiratory disease, according to information released by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

The number of infected youths increased from 12 on Friday to 14 on Tuesday. The two new cases were at Okeechobee Youth Development Center, which has had eight of the 14 cases.

Four other cases have been at Miami Youth Academy. Meanwhile, the number of infected workers increased from 29 on Friday to 34 on Tuesday.

The Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center has had 10 worker cases, while Miami Youth Academy has had six and Palm Beach Youth Academy has had four, the department numbers show.

The Department of Juvenile Justice has taken steps such as shutting off visitation at facilities to try to prevent spread of the disease. The department said all youths and staff members at Okeechobee Youth Development Center are being tested.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
juvenile justice

