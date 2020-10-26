-
The number of youths in Florida’s juvenile-justice system who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 73 on Tuesday, up from 47 a week earlier,…
The number of COVID-19 cases in juvenile-justice facilities continued to increase Tuesday, with two more youths and five workers confirmed as positive for…
The Florida House has approved a measure that includes a plan to curb the arrest of children under 10. It came after last-minute negotiations and...
Janice Spears spent her last shift as a correctional officer in the prison chapel. She knows it was 2015 but says symptoms of what she described as post...
Jacksonville resident Kent Stermon is leading Florida Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis’ advisory committee on public safety.
Florida’s new House Speaker and Senate President helped launch a pilot parenting program in Tallahassee Wednesday. Brevard State Attorney Phil Archer...
The chairman of the Senate panel that oversees the budget for criminal and civil justice points to the decline in arrests and delinquency as evidence…
The Dream Defenders, who have vowed to stay outside Gov. Rick Scott’s office until he calls the legislature to convene a special session, met with…
While the U.S. Supreme Court has limited life sentences for juveniles, a bill approved by a Senate committee would establish a minimum sentence of 50…