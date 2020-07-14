ICE Detainee Dies Of COVID At South Florida Hospital — The State’s First Immigration Death

By MONIQUE O. MADAN 1 hour ago
  • View through a window of one of the rooms at the Krome Immigrant Detention Center Medical Unit in west Miami-Dade County.
    Jose A. Iglesias / Miami Herald
Originally published on July 14, 2020 6:37 am

A 51-year-old immigration detainee died Sunday at a Palm Beach County hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Mexican national’s death is Florida’s first reported COVID-19 death of a detainee.

The detainee — identified by U.S. Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement late Monday as Onoval Perez-Montufa — was transported to a hospital about two weeks ago from the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, a facility that is now among the top 10 centers with the highest number of COVID cases.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m. by hospital staff at the Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade, Florida, where he had been receiving inpatient treatment since July 1 after reporting shortness of breath. He tested positive for the virus the following day at the hospital.

Tags: 
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
immigration
COVID-19
Coronavirus

