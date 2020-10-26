-
People can spend months recovering from COVID-19 and sometimes have lasting disabilities. That is especially hard for undocumented people, who often are in high-risk jobs without health insurance.
Suzie Wells was reluctant to leave her husband in Boca Raton after he was released from the hospital following a severe asthma attack. With her mother…
The Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded rules that could have put thousands of foreign students in Florida at risk of deportation if their fall…
A federal judge announced on Tuesday that ICE has reached an agreement with schools that sued it over the rule change. The directive will now be rescinded nationwide.
A 51-year-old immigration detainee died Sunday at a Palm Beach County hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Mexican national’s death...
Trump says he'll temporarily suspend immigration because of the coronavirus. There aren't many details but the administration has been using the pandemic to justify more restrictions on immigration.
Since taking office, President Donald Trump has ended protections for immigrants from six countries affected by natural disasters, war, or other...
An organization representing immigration attorneys is suing the Trump administration, saying it puts lawyers and immigrants at risk by not relaxing...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet that he is working with his Mexican counterpart "on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission of #COVID19."
As more and more cities are on lockdown, officials say agents will "delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or utilize alternatives to detention."