Hillsborough Schools Superintendent In Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure

By editor 15 minutes ago
  • Hillsborough County Schools
Originally published on October 12, 2020 8:16 am

The superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Schools is in quarantine after being in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet Sunday night, Addison Davis said he has tested negative but will quarantine for 14 days.

“I have tested negative on both a rapid test and a laboratory test in the past 24 hours,” Davis tweeted. “Nonetheless, I will follow our locally established protocol just as we ask our students and staff to do, and will quarantine for 14 days from the last time I was around the individual."

Davis said he will work remotely during the quarantine period.

Tags: 
schools
Hillsborough County
superintendent addison davis
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Broward Schools Reopen, But Most Students Stay Home

By Jessica Bakeman Oct 11, 2020

Florida’s second largest school district reopened campuses to about 12,500 students on Friday, making it the final district in the state to resume face-to-face instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only about a quarter of the students who were eligible to return in the first wave of the staggered reopening process did, and school district officials expect the numbers to stay low.

Florida Reports Two Days of Coronavirus Data After Skipping Saturday

By Julio Ochoa 1 hour ago

Florida officials reported 5,570 new cases of the coronavirus and 180 new deaths on Sunday, a day after the state failed to release similar information for the first time since the pandemic started due to technical problems.

Cases and deaths from Saturday were added to Sunday’s report, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Appeal Court Sides With Florida Leaders In School Reopening Fight

By The News Service of Florida Oct 10, 2020

Saying that “nothing in the emergency order requires any teacher or any student to return to the classroom,” a state appeals court Friday overturned a ruling that said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran violated the Florida Constitution when he issued a July order aimed at reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.