Heat And The Pandemic: Summer Poses Extra Risks For Seniors

An estimated 12,000 Americans — mostly older adults — die from heat-related illnesses every summer. And this year, public health experts are particularly worried.

Not only is this predicted to be one of the hottest summers on record, but the coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the risks older adults face, and complicating the traditional solutions people have used to keep them safe.

Miriam Wasser from member station WBUR has our story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

