Florida's Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Continues To Decline

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Florida, with the state reporting its lowest daily total since June 15.

According to Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 2,258 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report. That brings the statewide total to 602,829.

It’s the second straight day the number of new positive tests has been below 3,000 and continues a downward trend that started at the beginning of August.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 272 new positive tests, including 93 in Hillsborough County. The last time the county number was below 100 for a single day was in early June.

Statewide, 10,534 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 72 people since Sunday's report. There were 28 deaths reported in the greater Tampa Bay area, including 13 in Pinellas County and 10 in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Of 45,603 tests returned to the state Sunday, 5.2% of those tested for the first time were positive. It's the second straight day the positivity rate has been in the five percent range.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, August 24:

Hillsborough: 35,814

Pinellas: 19,478

Polk: 16,322

Manatee: 10,209

Pasco: 7,777

Sarasota: 7,016

Hernando: 2,449

