Florida's Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Continues To Decline

By 26 minutes ago
  • coronavirus chart
    According to state health officials, the number of new positive tests declined Monday, continuing a downward trend that began at the beginning of the month. The percentage of new positive tests was again in the 5 percent range Monday.
    Florida Department of Health

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Florida, with the state reporting its lowest daily total since June 15.

According to Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 2,258 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report. That brings the statewide total to 602,829.

It’s the second straight day the number of new positive tests has been below 3,000 and continues a downward trend that started at the beginning of August.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 272 new positive tests, including 93 in Hillsborough County. The last time the county number was below 100 for a single day was in early June.

Statewide, 10,534 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 72 people since Sunday's report. There were 28 deaths reported in the greater Tampa Bay area, including 13 in Pinellas County and 10 in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday's report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Of 45,603 tests returned to the state Sunday, 5.2% of those tested for the first time were positive. It's the second straight day the positivity rate has been in the five percent range.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, August 24:

  • Hillsborough: 35,814
  • Pinellas: 19,478
  • Polk: 16,322
  • Manatee: 10,209
  • Pasco: 7,777
  • Sarasota: 7,016
  • Hernando: 2,449

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 24: 2,258/72
  • August 23: 2,974/ 51
  • August 22: 4,311/ 107
  • August 21: 4,684/ 118
  • August 20: 4,555 /117
  • August 19: 4,115 /174
  • August 18: 3,838 /219
  • August 17: 2,678 /87
  • August 16: 3,779 /107
  • August 15: 6,352 /204
  • August 14: 6,148 /228
  • August 13: 6,236 /148
  • August 12: 8,109 /212
  • August 11: 5,831/276

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Florida's Cautionary Tale: How Gutting And Muzzling Public Health Fueled COVID Fire

By Jason Dearen/Associated Press & Hannah Recht/Kaiser Health News & Laura Ungar/Kaiser Health News 10 hours ago
Dr Cain
Associated Press

On a sweltering July morning, Rose Wilson struggled to breathe as she sat in her bed, the light from her computer illuminating her face and the oxygen tubes in her nose.

Wilson, a retiree who worked as a public health department nurse supervisor in Duval County for 35 years, had just been diagnosed with COVID-19-induced pneumonia. She had a telemedicine appointment with her doctor.

Judge Rules In Favor Of Teachers' Union In School Reopening Fight

By 51 minutes ago
child in school writing in workbook
Pasco County Schools

Leon County Judge Charles Dodson has ruled in favor of the Florida Education Association's challenge of the state's requirement that brick-and-mortar schools reopen.

Monday's decision said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's order overrode school boards' authority to run their own systems.

Another COVID-19 Medical Mystery: Patients Come Off Ventilator But Linger In A Coma

By Martha Bebinger 13 hours ago

Leslie Cutitta said yes, twice, when clinicians from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston called asking whether she wanted them to take — and then continue — extreme measures to keep her husband, Frank Cutitta, alive.

The first conversation, in late March, was about whether to let Frank go or to try some experimental drugs and treatments. The second call was just a few days later. Hospital visits were banned, so Leslie Cutitta couldn't be with her husband or discuss his wishes with the medical team in person. So she used stories to try to describe Frank's zest for life.