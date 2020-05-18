Florida Universities Get Grants To Boost Telehealth Training

  • doctor uses a computer in a telehealth consultation with a patient
    Telehealth involves using the internet and other technology to provide care remotely.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded $15 million in grants nationwide, including to Florida universities, to increase training in telehealth as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida State University and Nova Southeastern University each received $90,625 for geriatrics workforce programs.

The University of Florida was awarded $95,455 for telehealth improvements for area health education centers. Florida Atlantic University, meanwhile, received $64,285 for a nurse education telehealth program. FAU also received a $78,571 grant for improving telehealth training for registered nurses working in primary care  programs.

The Health Resources and Services Administration is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Funding for the telehealth grants was included in a federal-stimulus plan known as the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law on March 27.

“Telehealth is a vital tool for our providers in delivering critical treatment to populations most seriously impacted by this pandemic,” HRSA Administrator Tom Engels said in a prepared statement this week. “As we look to build and prepare the future workforce, telehealth has opened up new possibilities to educate and clinically train health providers to connect with patients, when and where they need services.”

