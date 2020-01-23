Florida Students Sue State Lawmakers Over Climate Change Inaction

By & 23 minutes ago
  • Delaney Reynolds, a student at the University of Miami, led a discussion about climate change during the TEDx Talks in Miami when she was 17 years old.
    Delaney Reynolds, a student at the University of Miami, led a discussion about climate change during the TEDx Talks in Miami when she was 17 years old.
    http://miamisearise.com/
Originally published on January 23, 2020 7:56 am

Several Florida students are continuing a legal fight over climate change inaction. They're suing the governor and other state lawmakers for not doing enough about climate change. They claim their future is in jeopardy.

This comes after a federal appeals court recently dismissed a case launched by nearly two dozen kids and young adults.

WLRN’s Luis Hernandez spoke with Delaney Reynolds, a junior at the University of Miami and the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

LUIS HERNANDEZ: What's the lawsuit about? 

DELANEY REYNOLDS: The lawsuit has been filed because we basically believe that the Florida government, the governor, Commissioner of Agriculture and the Cabinet are not upholding their duties that are outlined in the Florida Constitution and the Public Trust Doctrine. Within these documents, it says that the Florida government has the legal obligation to protect our environment and our public trust resources. That's land, that's water, and we believe that it also includes the atmosphere.

And by pumping massive amounts of carbon dioxide into our atmosphere and causing the climate change crisis, they're not doing their legal duty. That's why we're suing. We want them to create laws, plans and remedies that will start to cut back on carbon emissions. 

With a lawsuit, you're asking for something. There's no money in this. You're asking lawmakers to produce laws to deal with the problem. 

We don't want any money. None of the lawyers are getting paid. It's all pro bono. All we want is action on climate change and reducing fossil fuels.

How did you become part of this? It's you and a group of young people between the ages of 21 and 12. 

A few years ago, I actually learned about the federal lawsuit, and I thought that that would be something really interesting to bring to Florida. At the time, when I read that, Rick Scott was our governor and absolutely nothing was being done to address climate change. Government officials couldn't even talk about it. And so as a last resort, when you can't do anything else, you can't rely on the state, we had to take it to the courts. 

Under the Scott administration, it's true. He had never mentioned climate change. He did start saying it, though, when he was running for Senate. But [Gov. Ron] DeSantis, it's very different. A [Chief] Science officer, a [Chief] Resilience officer, more money for Everglades restoration. It seems like he's going in a different direction. 

Yes, absolutely. It's definitely better. And they're great first steps. But the keyword is first step. The only way that we're ever going to address and solve the climate change crisis is by completely eliminating the use of fossil fuels. We have to transition from an economy based on fossil fuels to one based on sustainable energy. And while all of these mitigation and resiliency efforts are important and necessary for South Florida and Florida as a whole, our long-term survival, we need to eliminate the use of fossil fuels. 

Greta Thunberg, the young woman who made international news when she when she spoke before the U.N. not too long ago, is in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. What role do you believe that she's played in galvanizing individuals to take action on this issue?

She's inspired hundreds of thousands of youth all over the world to stand up and to speak out. The youth generation is finally starting to realize that we really do have a voice, even if we can't yet vote and make changes with our votes in politics. We can use our voice. We can talk to politicians. We can work with them regardless of that fact.

And I think that youth all over the world globally are being motivated to do so because we have to implement solutions. So it's getting to the point where it's such a problem that we've decided that we have to take matters into our own hands. We have to speak up. We have to sue our governments. We have to work with them to implement these solutions that we're asking for. Otherwise, there won't be a South Florida or other places just like it all over the planet in our future. 

The transcript of this interview has been edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
climate change
Student lawsuits

Related Content

UNICEF: Caribbean Children Bearing The Brunt Of Global Warming's Monster Storms

By Dec 10, 2019

For years, Caribbean governments have argued their countries bear the brunt of climate change. A new U.N. study says Caribbean children may bear the worst of it.

What New Sea Level Rise Projections Mean For The Florida Keys

By , & Dec 10, 2019

New sea level rise projections for South Florida show an alarming trend: higher waters are coming faster than previously expected.

According to the Southeast Florida Climate Compact, seas could rise between one foot and two-and-a-half feet by 2060 – two to five inches more than 2015 projections.

Why Climate Change Poses A Particular Threat To Child Health

By editor Nov 14, 2019

When it comes to global health, the world has made remarkable strides over the past two decades. There has been unprecedented progress vaccinating kids, treating diseases and lifting millions out of poverty. The childhood death rate has been slashed in half since 2000. Adults are living an average 5 1/2 years longer.

Climate Change Puts Florida At Risk. Public Schools Are Not Teaching It The Right Way, Experts Say

By editor Nov 12, 2019

From the Unconditional Surrender monument in Sarasota to the parliament in Sweden, the world’s youth are holding weekly protests and highlighting the realities of climate change, a topic of growing importance to young men and women.