Florida Reports 8 COVID-19 Deaths, Lowest Total Since Mid-June

Florida health officials reported only eight deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest total since mid-June.

The number of reported deaths is typically lower on the weekends, but the figure has not been in the single digits since June 15, when the state reported seven deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Saturday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

A total of 12,764 people have died from the coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 2,423 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 663,994.

There were 438 new cases reported in the greater Tampa Bay region and only one death, which was reported in Hillsborough County.

Hospitalizations have also continued their downward trend with 2,645 people hospitalized across Florida, a decrease of 38 from the previous day’s report.

There were 63,318 test results returned on Saturday, placing the state’s daily positivity rate at 4.26 percent.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, Sept. 13:

Hillsborough: 39,450

Pinellas: 20,922

Polk: 18,473

Manatee: 10,886

Pasco: 8,527

Sarasota: 7,619

Hernando: 2,884

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 13: 2,423/8

Sept. 12: 3,190/98

Sept. 11: 3,650/176

Sept. 10: 2,583/213

Sept. 9: 2,056/202

Sept. 8: 1,831/44

Sept. 7: 1,838/22

Sept. 6: 2,564/38

Sept. 5: 3,656/61

Sept. 4: 3,198/103

Sept. 3: 3,571/149

Sept. 2: 2,402/130

Sept. 1: 7,569*/190

Aug. 31: 1,885/68

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive