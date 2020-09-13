Florida Reports 8 COVID-19 Deaths, Lowest Total Since Mid-June

  • Florida Department of Health

Florida health officials reported only eight deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest total since mid-June.

The number of reported deaths is typically lower on the weekends, but the figure has not been in the single digits since June 15, when the state reported seven deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Saturday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

A total of 12,764 people have died from the coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 2,423 new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the overall total to 663,994.

There were 438 new cases reported in the greater Tampa Bay region and only one death, which was reported in Hillsborough County.

Hospitalizations have also continued their downward trend with 2,645 people hospitalized across Florida, a decrease of 38 from the previous day’s report.

There were 63,318 test results returned on Saturday, placing the state’s daily positivity rate at 4.26 percent.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, Sept. 13:

  • Hillsborough: 39,450
  • Pinellas: 20,922
  • Polk: 18,473
  • Manatee: 10,886
  • Pasco: 8,527
  • Sarasota: 7,619
  • Hernando: 2,884

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056/202
  • Sept. 8: 1,831/44
  • Sept. 7: 1,838/22
  • Sept. 6: 2,564/38
  • Sept. 5: 3,656/61
  • Sept. 4: 3,198/103
  • Sept. 3: 3,571/149
  • Sept. 2: 2,402/130
  • Sept. 1: 7,569*/190
  • Aug. 31: 1,885/68

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive

Florida Again Reports More Than 3,000 New Cases Of COVID-19

By editor Sep 12, 2020

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,190 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and 98 deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate dipped below 5% again on Saturday as 4.44% of those who were tested for the first time had the virus. The results of more than 79,168 tests were released Saturday.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 661,571. There have been 12,756 deaths since the start of the pandemic in Florida.

Florida Colleges Report Coronavirus Cases Rising Among Students

By Robbie Gaffney Sep 12, 2020

Universities are starting to see students test positive for COVID-19 as in-person classes continue. Colleges are working to quarantine students to prevent the virus from spreading.

Videos and photos of Florida State University students not wearing masks or social distancing are flooding social media. More than 830 students have tested positive for the coronavirus, causing one quarantine dorm, Rogers Hall, to fill up already.

Message To Parents During Online Learning: Put On Shirt, Put Down Beer

By Joe Byrnes - WMFE Sep 11, 2020
School Board Chairman Eric Cummings with mask on during meeting
Marion County Public Schools

Marion County School Board Chairman Eric Cummings has a message for parents of online students:

  • Let the teachers teach — don’t sit there whispering answers to your children.
  • Don’t let the child attend school in his pajamas in bed.
  • And put on a shirt or blouse.