Florida Prison COVID-19 Deaths Up To 20

By 28 minutes ago
  • In all, 1,742 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Corrections.
    iStock

The number of inmates in Florida’s prison system who have died from COVID-19 has increased to 20, while more than 1,700 inmates have tested positive for the disease, according to figures released Monday by the state Department of Corrections.

It was not immediately clear which prison housed the 20th inmate to die. But information on the Florida Department of Health website said the other 19 deaths involved inmates at eight prisons. 

Seven of the deaths involved inmates at Blackwater Correctional Facility, while Sumter Correctional Institution had three deaths, and Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution and Union Correctional Institution each had two. Liberty Correctional Institution, South Florida Reception Center and South Bay Correctional Facility each had one death.

In all, 1,742 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Department of Corrections. Also, 361 corrections workers had tested positive.

