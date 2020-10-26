-
The number of inmates in Florida’s prison system who have died from COVID-19 has increased to 20, while more than 1,700 inmates have tested positive for…
At a time when the U.S. government is trying to deal with a nationwide opioid epidemic, many jails across the country are only now rolling out medicines…
In 2008, Charlotte County Jail guards doused Stephen McNeeley, who has schizophrenia, with three cans of pepper spray, strapped him into a restraint chair…
Women in prison often eat to relieve stress or boredom. The resulting weight gain can make other physical and emotional problems worse. In one prison, spinning helps keep the pounds and rage at bay.
The company that provides health care in state prisons across Florida has replaced two of its top-level managers following a $67,500 fine by the…
Two inmates scamming to smuggle hallucinogenic drugs into a Broward Sheriff's Office jail have pleaded guilty in federal court, the Broward Palm Beach…
Six months after the Miami Herald started investigating suspicious deaths of inmates -- and as the Florida prison system continues its path to become the…
The family of an 18-year-old student with severe autism and a seizure disorder who died on a Miami-Dade County school bus is suing the public school…
A veteran prison guard with his own rap sheet and a history of alleged abuses was among the 32 officers fired last week by the Florida Department of…
The family of a man strangled to death by his roommate at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, the Miami Herald…