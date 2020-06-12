Florida Leaders Worry Parents Keeping Kids Home Over Coronavirus Concerns Could Lead To More Segrega

As parents decide whether to send their children back to the classroom this fall, Florida Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson (D-Jacksonville) says she’s worried more parents could opt to home school. She says that could create an even bigger racial divide in education.

“When we talk about who has to work—even in low wage jobs, and underpaid jobs, because certain individuals have been historically denied certain jobs anyway—it could result in more segregation," Gibson said.

Gibson says while more affluent parents might have the option to stay home with their children, black and minority parents are less likely to have that choice. She says that also means those children are at greater risk of dangers that could be associated with going to school—including the spread of the coronavirus.

schools
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Florida Releases Plan To Reopen Schools

By editor 28 minutes ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials on Thursday released a plan to reopen public schools at full capacity in August, saying that vulnerable kids and Floridians need the return to in-person instruction.

“While there may be challenges regionally, Florida’s workforce and students with the greatest needs are counting on schools to fight to stay open,” the Florida Department of Education stated in the 143-page plan issued Thursday.

Senate Panel Asks: When Can K-12 Schools Safely Reopen?

By Jun 10, 2020

Safely reopening the nation's public schools will be an expensive and Herculean task without additional help from the federal government. And, until schools do reopen, the nation's most vulnerable children will continue to be hardest hit — losing consistent access to meals, valuable learning time, and vital social-emotional support. Those were just some of the takeaways Wednesday from a hearing of the U.S. Senate's education committee.

A Looming Financial Meltdown For America's Schools

By May 26, 2020

Austin Beutner looked haggard, his face a curtain of worry lines. The superintendent of the second-largest school district in the nation sat at a desk last week delivering a video address to Los Angeles families. But he began with a stark message clearly meant for another audience:

Lawmakers in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

COVID-19 Cases Spiking Again; Hillsborough, Pinellas Join For Public Awareness Campaign

By 29 minutes ago

New coronavirus cases are spiking across the state, with Florida recording another high for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day on Thursday.

Hillsborough County officials are trying to get the word out that we still need to keep our distance from each other.

Federal CARES Act Money To Start To Flow To Counties

By 23 hours ago
Under the "phased approach" announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Division of Emergency Management will provide "an initial disbursement" of 25% of each county's allocation.
More than two months after Florida received the money, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state will start to release nearly $1.3 billion in federal funds to cash-strapped counties struggling amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.