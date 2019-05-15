Florida Farms Will Be Allowed To Grow Marijuana For Hemp Fiber

A new state law that will take effect on July 1 will make it legal for Florida farmers to grow marijuana for hemp fiber, which will bring the state in line with a recent federal law permitting the crop.



Chemicals found in hemp, like Cannabidiol (CBD), will also be legalized in Florida.

CBD is already widely sold and advertised in the state but Jacksonville attorney Sally Kent Peebles told WJCT News that federal law still prohibits CBD for many uses.

“The FDA regulates food, drugs and cosmetics and they’re saying you cannot put CBD into a product that is a food, drug or cosmetic because they haven’t tested it. And the FDA wants to make sure that CBD companies are not making egregious health claims.”

According to Kent Peebles, the FDA has said because it lacks the funding needed to shut down all CBD companies, it will concentrate on the ones touting false health benefits.

