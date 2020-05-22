Florida COVID-19 Infections Spike; Polk County Has Its Largest Daily Increase In New Cases

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 48,675 people tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 1,204 since Wednesday.



The daily report from the state includes information released on an individual day. According to state officials, cases in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis attributed the spike in cases to a “big dump” of more than 50,000 test results.

Over the past 14 days, the state has reported a daily average of about 27,000 test results. However, on Wednesday the state reported receiving nearly 78,000 test results and reported only 527 positive cases.

Statewide, 2,144 people have died due to complications from COVID-19; a daily increase of 48.

Among Tampa Bay counties, Hillsborough had the largest number of new cases, with 64. It was the second-largest daily increase for Hillsborough since May 2, when 77 new infections were cited.

Polk County saw its largest daily increase in new cases Thursday, with 36.

The Department of Health provided some information on the eight deaths reported Thursday in the Tampa Bay region:

In Manatee County – Two women; ages 59 and 67, and two men; ages 50 and 85.

In Pinellas County – An 85-year-old man.

In Polk County – A 77-year-old man.

In Sarasota County – An 80-year-old man and a 100-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21:

Hillsborough: 1,767 (1,708 local, 59 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,109 (1,065 local, 44 non-resident)

Manatee: 933 (927 local, 6 non-resident)

Polk: 822 (812 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 550 (534 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 335 (325 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 108 (104 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 21: 1,204 / 48

May 20: 527 / 44

May 19: 502 / 55

May 18: 854 / 24

May 17: 777 / 9

May 16: 673 / 48

May 15: 928 / 42

May 14: 808 / 48

May 13: 479 / 48

May 12: 941 / 44

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

