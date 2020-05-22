1,700 Florida Coronavirus Tests Damaged On Way To Lab

TALLAHASSEE — More than 1,700 Floridians will have to be retested for the coronavirus after their state-administered tests were damaged while being transported to the lab for analysis.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement Thursday that 1,702 tests were damaged out of about 90,000 that have been administered this month.

The state said the individuals are being contacted and will be given priority for retesting at the site they originally visited.

The state did not give details on how the tests were damaged. The state has conducted about 200,000 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.