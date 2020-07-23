Florida COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To Highest Yet

By 37 minutes ago
  • According to the Florida Department of Health, deaths associated with COVID-19 hit their highest total yet Thursday, with 173 people reported dead since the department's Wednesday report. Pinellas County reported 22 people died.
    According to the Florida Department of Health, deaths associated with COVID-19 hit their highest total yet Thursday, with 173 people reported dead since the department's Wednesday report. Pinellas County reported 22 people died.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on July 23, 2020 12:28 pm

State health officials report Thursday's death toll due to COVID-19 is the highest on record.

The daily report from the Department of Health showed 173 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Wednesday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,518.

The previous single-day high was 156 deaths on July 16.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 56 people died, including 22 in Pinellas County.

The health department's report also shows 389,868 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 10,249 positive tests since Wednesday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,334 people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Wednesday’s report.

Of the 93,644 test results that came back Wednesday, 12.31% of those tested for the first time were positive.

As of noon, the state was reporting 9,390 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes; 140 fewer than Wednesday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, July 23:

  • Hillsborough: 25,432
  • Pinellas: 14,371
  • Polk: 10,545
  • Manatee: 7,252
  • Pasco: 5,363
  • Sarasota: 4,644
  • Hernando: 1,296

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 23: 10,249 /173
  • July 22: 9,785 /139
  • July 21: 9,444 /134
  • July 20: 10,343 /90
  • July 19: 12,478 /87
  • July 18: 10,328 /90
  • July 17: 11,466 /128
  • July 16: 13,965 /156
  • July 15: 10,181 /112
  • July 14: 9,194 /132
  • July 13: 12,624 / 35
  • July 12: 15,700 / 45
  • July 11: 10,360 / 95
  • July 10: 11,433/ 93

 

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Pasco Teachers: 'We Want To See Our Kids. But We Also Don't Want To Die.'

By 11 hours ago
Teacher Jeremy Blythe writes RIP on car window
Daylina Miller/WUSF

As coronvirus cases continue to rise in Florida, most counties are going with a hybrid plan that has many students attending school at least part-time. WUSF is amplifying the voices affected by this issue.

Today, we hear from Jeremy Blythe, a culinary teacher at Land O' Lakes High School in Pasco County. He recently organized a "motor march" protest for teachers to push for virtual school only until the state's positive cases average fewer than 5% over a 14-day period.

Volunteers Wanted To Help DeLand Lab Test Coronavirus Vaccine

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE 14 hours ago
Prescreening for the clinical trials is ongoing. Trials could begin as early as next week.
Charles Deluvio via WMFE

A DeLand research laboratory is looking for 2,500 participants who are in good health and at high risk of being exposed to the coronavirus for a vaccine trial. 

“So that would include people like our hospital workers. Doctors, nurses, supporting staff. We’re looking for people that work in grocery stores,” says Bruce Rankin, medical research director of Accel Research Sites. “We’re looking for teachers. People that work in the theme parks.”

States Search for Ways to Deal With COVID-19 Testing Backlogs

By Matt Volz / Kaiser Health News & Phil Galewitz / Kaiser Health News 13 hours ago
Unsplash

States frustrated by private laboratories’ increasingly long turnarounds for COVID-19 test results are scrambling to find ways to salvage their testing programs.